Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Dec. 11 to promote her ‘Good Form’ music video by posting two clips that showed her looking fab while working out with her shirtless beau Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj, 36, was feeling confident when she showed off her fit body while working out with new bf Kenneth Petty on Dec. 11. The singer took to Instagram to share some eye-catching clips of the fitness session as a way to promote her new epic music video for her song “Good Form”, which came out on Nov. 29, and it truly made a lasting impression! In the clips, Nicki can be seen looking into the camera as her song plays and at one point she flips the camera to film a shirtless Kenneth looking amazing while lifting weights. She also filmed angles of her hot bod as she did her own leg workout and sang along to some of her catchy lyrics.

“Good Form VIDEO link in bio 👅,” Nicki captioned one clip. She used the glass of milk and chocolate chip cookie emoji to caption the other. The brunette beauty knows she’s been the talk of the town ever since she publicly revealed her new relationship with her hunky boyfriend. Although some of her fans seem concerned for her due to Kenneth’s rocky past, which includes a conviction for attempted rape back in 1995, Nicki’s been enjoying her romance and sticking up for her love whenever she can. She recently responded to a fan’s post about Kenneth’s attempted rape charge and explained that he was 15 at the time it happened and in a relationship with the girl he was accused of doing wrong to.

Although Nicki’s been getting comfy and cozy in new relationship bliss, it turns out she may have previously dated Kenneth way back in the day. TMZ reports that the two had a relationship back when Nicki was just 16-years-old. The outlet explained that the talented rapper “believes in second chances and has faith [Kenneth will] be good to her.” It’s unknown when Nicki and Kenneth reconnected but she started posting about him on social media just a few weeks ago on Nov. 25.

We’re glad to see Nicki happy and doing her thing! We continue to wish her happiness in both her career and love life!