BTS Involved In Massive Car Crash In Taiwan After Their Concert — Are They OK?

Oh no! K-Pop sensations BTS were involved in a scary car wreck following their concert in Taiwan. We’ve got details on how the seven band members are doing.

The BTS Army got quite a scare on Dec. 9 when the boys’ tour bus was involved in a crash with several other vehicles. The accident happened in Taoyuan, Taiwan, just after the K-Pop boy band performed their second night there on their Love Yourself World Tour. They just finished playing at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium when the multi-vehicle accident occurred, but fortunately Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook escaped the scary crash unhurt.

“On their way back to the hotel after the Taiwan show, there was slight collision between the artists’ cars,” Big Hit Entertainment tells Billboard. “None of the members were injured and returned back to hotel safely, and there’s no changes to the upcoming schedules.” The boys are now headed to Japan to play two sold out shows at the Nagoya Dome beginning on Dec. 12.

BTS has been on a grueling world tour that kicked off Aug. 25 in their native Seoul. Then they headed over to North America, playing a whopping four sold out shows at LA’s Staples Center. At the rate of their popularity they might stand a chance of knocking off Taylor Swift‘s record of sold out shows at the venue. During 2015’s 1989 World Tour she sold out a 5 night run breaking the all time Staples record for sold out concerts with 16. She even has her own banner hanging in Staples Center to commemorate the achievement. But who knows, if BTS keeps up their rate of popularity they could make a run at her record.

The guys right now are celebrating their first Grammy nomination, which is a historic achievement as no other K-Pop act has received one. While it was for best recording package alongside Seoul based artist HuskyFox, BTS still feels honored. We previously told you EXCLUSIVELY that a music insider shared, “BTS getting a Grammy nomination is a huge moment not just for BTS but also for K-Pop. They got the nomination for ‘Best Package’ which is more about the visuals of an album but this was the first year they ever even submitted to the Grammy’s, so to get any kind of recognition is a major honor.”