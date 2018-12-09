Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Short Black Dress With Sexy Thigh-High Boots For ‘Second Act’ Promo Event

Jennifer Lopez was the epitome of fashion wearing a short black dress & glamorous thigh-high boots for a ‘Second Act’ event in LA! See her classy look here!

Jennifer Lopez always slays with her outfits and her most recent one is no exception! Attending a promo event for her upcoming movie Second Act, JLo arrived looking like a class act. Donning a short black dress, Jennifer completed the look with some amazing thigh-high boots. Posing in front of hussied up Christmas tree, JLo gave us all some serious holiday outfit inspo! Check out a full length pic of her amazing ensemble below!

Before these photos were taken, JLo was seen getting in the spirit of the holidays with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. In fact, the two of them teamed up with their kids — Jennifer’s twice Max and Emme, and one of ARod’s daughters — to decorate their Christmas tree. While Jennifer stunned in tight spandex, Alex got up on a small ladder to put up some higher to reach decorations. Needless to say, they’re the perfect modern family.

We reported earlier how JLo can expect a romantic gift from ARod for Christmas… but perhaps not an engagement ring. “It has to be something creative,” the former New York Yankee tells PEOPLE. “I can’t just go out and buy something expensive.” He continues, “For Jennifer, something that’s handwritten, maybe a photo. I don’t want to give any secrets away for this holiday, but it’s something that is heartfelt, something that resembles a memory that we’ve had together that involves our children, that involves our home because, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

