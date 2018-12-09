Drake Takes Off His Shirt & Shows Off His Ripped Body & New Owl Tattoo — See Pic

Drake got a brand new owl tattoo on his chest & we are here for it! Check out his new ink here!

Drake sure loves his owls. The OVO rapper not only has it featured as his label’s logo, he’s now got the creature inked permanently onto his chest! Taking to his Instagram story, Drizzy not only showed off his fitness-inspo abs, he displayed the intricate new ink that’s sure to be the newest obsession of his fans, tattoo enthusiasts and orinthologists alike! Get your bird watching on, and check out the full pic of his new ink below!

We reported earlier how Drake has big plans for his son Adonis‘ Christmas. “Drake has already started Christmas shopping for gifts for his son Adonis, he is planning an epic holiday celebration,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake feels like the holidays are all about family and so he is planning on spending quality time with his boy. Even though the boy is very young, Drake wants to make sure he feels the holiday spirit. Drake has so much to be thankful for this year and he is looking forward to sharing everything with his young son over the holiday.”

Drake not only was seen flirting with Stefflon Don on Instagram, they were also spotted heading out to dinner with each other. But if you’re expecting them to become the first celebrity couple of cuffing season, we’ve got some bad news for you. “Drake is not looking for a serious relationship, especially not with Stefflon Don,” a source close to Drizzy told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He is out to have fun, share some wine and some good times, but not much more. Drake likes Steff, thinks she is sexy, hot and they have great chemistry together. But he is not looking to make her his wife or anything crazy like that. It would take someone Drake really loves, someone like Rihanna, to come back into his life to make Drake change his mind about being in a serious relationship.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Drake. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos in our gallery above.