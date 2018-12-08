Sailor Brinkley Cook Stuns In A Neon Yellow Bikini While Enjoying The Beach — See Pics

Sailor Brinkley Cook absolutely wowed with her flawless neon yellow bikini while enjoying the waves of Miami! See her fun beachside look in our gallery above!

Simply stunning! It may be only a few weeks away from winter, but if you’re Sailor Brinkley Cook, you bring the heat wherever you go. This time, the model was seen enjoying the waves on the beach of Miami wearing a gorgeous neon yellow bikini that is some serious beachwear goals. Honestly, you’re going to want to add her bikini to your Christmas wish list. Check out pics of her gorgeous swim attire below!

Recently Sailor had the distinct honor of photographing her mom Christie Brinkley for Footwear News‘ annual Achievement Awards issue, which dropped on Dec. 3. Taking pics of her mom for inside the edition, Sailor opened up about her first photography gig, telling the publication, “I always loved playing with people and who they are through photography. I’ve been taking photos my entire life.”

We reported earlier how Sailor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her mom helps her when she gets nervous before walking the runway. “She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing,” she told us. “I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow.”

