Jennifer Aniston Wears Sheer Dress On January Cover Of ‘Elle’ — See Sexy Pics

Jennifer Aniston continues to age backwards, showing off her insane body for the January 2019 issue of ‘ELLE’ — see what she said about redefining beauty standards below.

Jennifer Aniston, 49, looks absolutely stunning for the January issue of ELLE magazine. She gets personal — about her failed marriages — and even admits that if she really wanted to have kids, science could make it happen for her! We love when she speaks her mind. In fact, she opens up about the beauty standards placed on women, especially in the entertainment industry. “We have to redefine what that is. It’s slowly been happening, but there’s still that mentality out there that wants to pit women against each other.” Jennifer is rocking natural makeup and loose waves in her hair for the shoot. Her easy, breezy hair was, of course, styled by her BFF Chris McMillan.

Jennifer has managed to stay off of social media. She’s a very public star who uses that to her advantage, “I sound like a broken record, but it’s hard enough to just get out there as a kid, let alone ask for or seek out judgment. The one thing I have is maintaining this little circle of sanctity that’s my own. If I’m sitting here posting something about my dogs or I’m Boomeranging my coffee mug in the morning, that’s just giving away one more piece of something that is mine.” We feel you, Jen.

Jennifer rocks a variety of super high end pieces for the shoot. The white tank top above is by Tom Ford and costs $2,150! She paired the tank with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, $850. Her sparkly sweater dress above is nearly $4,000, by Isabel Marant. See her sexy outfits in the gallery attached above!