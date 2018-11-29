‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina’s Grandma Makes A Shocking Predicition About JWoww’s Marriage

Weeks before JWoww and Roger Mathews announced their split, Angelina Pivarnick’s grandmother predicted trouble was looming in the relationship — and Angelina lets JWoww know it on the Nov. 29 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’!

Angelina Pivarnick’s grandmother might actually be psychic…because she saw Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews’ split coming before any of us! During this week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina gets some shocking news from her grandma, who she claims can predict the future. “My grandmother is a psychic,” Angelina tells JWoww and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “Do you know what she said to me? I’m sensing somebody is in talks or divorce. She sees, in the future, Jenni and Roger getting divorced.”

Interestingly, JWoww doesn’t seem too shocked by this revelation. “I always talk about it,” she admits. “Nicole always talks about it. When do I NOT say that. Welcome to relationships!” Even though JWoww brushes it off at this point, Angelina still senses there’s a bigger issue there. “I don’t know what’s going on between her and Roger,” she says. “To be honest with you, I don’t hear her talking about Roger that much. I don’t know what the future holds for her, but I mean…my grandmother is a psychic, and she knows what the hell the future holds.”

Well, it turned out Angelina’s grandma was VERY right — JWoww and Roger announced their split in Sept. 2018, less than two months after this episode of Jersey Shore was filmed. They haven’t officially divorced yet, and Roger is insistent that he’ll win Jenni back, but so far, she hasn’t given in. However, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that he has major hope a reconciliation will happen after JWoww included him in her Thanksgiving celebration.

“He’s taking it as a huge sign that there is still hope for them,” our insider explained. “He knows it’s up to him to fix things and he’s determined to do it. He’s taking every chance he can to show Jenni that he is ready to step up and be the husband she wants and deserves.”