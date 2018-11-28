Asia Artist Awards 2018 Winners: BTS Takes Home Popularity Award & More — Full List
Congratulations to all the winners at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards! From BTS to Seventeen and more, check out a full list of all the stars who took home awards here!
The 2018 Asia Artist Awards went down on Nov. 28 at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, and it was QUITE a star-studded affair, with groups like BTS, Wanna One, GOT7 and many more in attendance. The awards ceremony honors achievements and international contributions of Asian artists in various categories, including TV, movies and music. This was the third annual AAA, and there were plenty of awards given out to honor some of the biggest Asian stars. The ceremony was hosted by Leeteuk and Lee Sung-kyung.
Unsurprisingly, BTS took home the coveted Popularity Award at the event, and gave an emotional thank you speech onstage. “Thanks to our ARMY,” they said, mentioning their powerful fanbase. “As we receive this award, we will work harder for music. Thank you!” Twitter was flooded with fan congratulating the guys on the win. Meanwhile, check out a full list of the rest of the stars who took home honors here!
Popularity Award: BTS, EXO’s Sehun, IU
Korean Culture Award: BTS
Performance Director: Son Sung Deuk
Best Producer: Pddogg
AAA Fabulous Award: BTS, TWICE
Asia Hot-Artist Award: Wanna One, IU
Artist of the Year: BTS, TWICE, MONTA X, iKON, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, Sunmi, NU’EST, GOT7, Wanna One, Zico
Focus Award: W24, D-CRUNCH
Rising Award: fromis_9, SF9, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo
New Wave: WJSN, KARD, AOA’s Seolhyun, gugudan
Favorite Award: Chungha
History of Song Award: SE7EN
Choice Award: Snuper, BIA4’s Jinyoung
Rookie Award: IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, (G)I-DLE
Rookie Actor Award: Kim Da Min, Jang Ki Yong
Best Icon: MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, INFINITE L, Choi Tae Joon
Brilliant Award: AOA, Lee Dae Hee, SHINee’s Minho
Asia Trend Award: Jung Hae In, Yoona
Celebrity Award: Suzy
Best Music Award: Sunmi, MAMAMOO, NU’EST
Emotive Award: 2PM Junho, Lee Sung Kyung, Jung Hae In
EXO holds the record for most Asia Artist Award wins ever, with seven in total. However, BTS is right behind them with six to their name. Following those guys, Im Yoona and Wanna One both have five each. What a great show!