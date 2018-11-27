Katy Perry Pays Tribute To ‘Biggest Champion’ Angelica Cob-Baehler After She Dies From Cancer

Angelica Cob-Baehler, the woman who helped shape Katy Perry’s career and ‘stole’ her files from Columbia Records, passed away from cancer on Nov. 21. Katy paid her respects by reminiscing on the music executive.

Katy Perry, 34, has lost a dear friend and professional relation who was instrumental in her rise to pop stardom. That woman was Angelica Cob-Baehler, a seasoned music executive and television producer who died at the age of 47 on Nov. 21 after fighting cancer for over a year. Six days later, Katy shared a moving tribute to Instagram that reflected on her long history with Angelica, who had worked with big artists like John Mayer and 30 Seconds To Mars for 25 years. “Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known – fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials,” Katy wrote along with a slideshow of her and the music industry veteran. You can view their pictures below.

The “Swish Swish” singer then delved into the highlights of their ten-year friendship. Angelica was responsible for moving Katy from Columbia Records to Capitol Records, the label under which she released her first successful album: One Of The Boys. And it took some meddling on Angelica’s part to make it happen, as Katy amusingly recalled in her tribute! “She was a born fighter/no s**t-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she ‘stole my files’ from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records,” Katy wrote. Angelica, who used to be the vp at Columbia Records, brought the files to a chairman at her next company, Virgin Records, according to Billboard. The chairman, Jason Flom, ended up singing her to Capital Records!

But Angelica’s support didn’t stop there. She aided in the A&R and creative direction of the albums One Of The Boys (2008) and Teenage Dream (2010), both of which produced hits like “Hot n Cold” and “Firework.” The pop star continued to commend Angelica, who went on to work at other record labels like Sony and The Firm, and ended with an important request. “I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli’s [Angelica’s nickname], let’s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org,” Katy shared. “She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli.”

Read Katy’s full message above. Rest in peace, Angelica.