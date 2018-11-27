Anne Hathaway Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction When Skirt Flies Up — See Marilyn Monroe Moment

Anne Hathaway recreated Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic scene! But it was high winds, and not a subway grate, that made her skirt blow up while she filmed a dance dumber for ‘Modern Love’ on Nov. 27 — watch it here.

The “flying skirt” makes a reappearance! New York City’s street ventilation made Marilyn Monroe’s dress blow up in Sam Shaw’s 1954 photo, and Anne Hathaway, 36, relived Marilyn’s experience over six decades later. Instead of a white dress, Anne wore a long yellow skirt that didn’t stand a chance against Brooklyn’s gust as she filmed a dance scene for Modern Love, her upcoming Amazon television series, on Nov. 27. See the moment her skirt flew up, revealing her undies, in the photo below! As expected of an Oscar-winning actress, the show went on as Anne smiled and danced throughout her wardrobe malfunction. WATCH ANNE HATHAWAY’S MARILYN MONROE MOMENT, HERE.

Regardless of the wardrobe mishap, we’re just thrilled to see the Ocean’s 8 star already working on her next big project! Amazon Studios announced the cast of Modern Love, based on the New York Times column of the same name, just yesterday. Anne’s not the only big name on the cast, as her co-stars include Dev Patel and Tina Fey! Even Emmy Rossum, who just left Shameless, will direct an episode in the eight-part anthology series. “It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store,” executive producer John Carney said in a press release, according to Variety. “We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty.”

Anne’s skirt isn’t the only noticeable feature in the photo below — take a closer look at her hair! The Princess Diaries star is rocking a more vibrant shade of red now, after first debuting her switch to the ginger shade on set of her Netflix drama The Last Thing He Wanted in July. You can see the before and after pictures of Anne’s hair transformation here!

