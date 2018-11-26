‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Sean Fails A Drug Test & Ashley Sends Bar To Jail

Jade was left devastated during the Nov. 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, when Sean failed a drug test. Plus, Ashley filed a restraining order against Bar after he assaulted her.

Well, it looks like Sean won’t be moving in with Jade after all! Even though he had been staying with her for a bit in her new rental home, she demanded a drug test once he bailed on a family date at the pumpkin patch because he was “too sick” during the Nov. 26 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. He, of course, accused her of not trusting him, but she didn’t care and demanded he pee in a cup anyway. And when he did, the results showed he had recently used again. So she kicked him out, but he soon returned and begged for forgiveness, asking her what he needs to do in order to be in their lives again. She mentioned an outpatient program, but by the time the episode ended, he hadn’t yet entered a facility.

Meanwhile, Ashley decided to stay with her mom after sending Bar to jail. A fight they had turned physical, so she had to get the police involved. And she had considered visiting him in prison, but once she saw that he was telling his mom he wasn’t guilty of anything, she decided not to. Obviously, that angered him, but she finally had enough of his antics. She even filed a restraining order after her stepdad told her to press every charge she could on him.

Later, Kayla baptized her baby but she became angry when she learned her best friend had told her mom that Stephan was seeing her and the baby behind their backs. When Kayla’s mom confronted her, Kayla shut the conversation down and then told her friend to keep things between them.

Lexi also found herself in some trouble this week, when her mom’s boyfriend caught her sneaking Kyler into their house. Because of his attitude and how he treats them, they weren’t happy about that. So Lexi later told Kyler about her parents being upset and he didn’t feel they had any reason to be. Afterwards, Lexi celebrated Kyler’s 18th birthday with his family, where he received underwear, socks and what looked to be condoms!

Finally, Brianna sent Robert back home and told him that their long distance relationship will either “make them or break them”. Once at the airport, he begged her to tell him if it was really a goodbye, but she insisted that she still wanted to give their romance a chance. It was pretty sad to see him go, as we can’t help but think that it really was a goodbye.