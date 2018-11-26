‘Friends & Family Hustle’: T.I. & Tiny Fight After Disagreeing On Punishment For Their Son

T.I. and Tiny’s teenage son, King Harris, stirred up some trouble in school on the Nov. 26 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ — and his parents struggled to agree on the proper punishment!

After a rough patch at the beginning of this season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, things were finally in a good place for T.I. and Tiny…but another argument broke out between the pair during the show’s Nov. 26 episode. Even though the on/off couple was working hard to make their relationship work, they were still living apart at this point, which led to a lack of communication when it came to parenting their son, King Harris. T.I. took it upon himself to discipline King after the 14-year-old started getting failing grades AND disrespecting his teachers at his new school. He punished him by keeping King from all outside activities, leaving the focus solely on school.

Unfortunately, this timing didn’t work well for Tiny, who was in the midst of planning a family commercial for her and T.I’s daughter, Heiress Harris’, new nail polish line. The commercial wouldn’t be the same without all the kids present, though, so Tiny approached T.I. about loosening up on King’s punishment so he could take part in the shoot. Tip was not having it, though. “You have to institute consequences for that kind of behavior,” he told his wife. “And that kind of poor performance.”

His response left Tiny frustrated, and she struggled to get a word in edgewise as they argued. “Co-parenting can be pretty hard,” she admitted in her confessional. “Sometimes there’s issues when we don’t agree on the punishment or whatever it is when we’re co-parenting. Sometimes I let him have his way, but sometimes I’m gonna fight back because, as far as his punishment…it’s not warranted.”

. @TIP has a serious talk with King about his grades. Do you think his punishment was fair? Catch an all-new #FamilyHustle TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/QrdOlrQqAD — Friends & Family Hustle (@FamilyHustle) November 26, 2018

Tiny urged Tip to try and get to the bottom of what might be affecting King in school, but the rapper held his ground. “I don’t care,” he retorted. “His first year of high school is incredibly important. If he begins to fall behind, he’s going to bleed over into 10th and bleed over into 11th, and stuff will be so stacked up on him. We can’t allow him to do that.” Even when Tiny begged to let King be part of the commercial, T.I responded, “The decision is final. That’s it.”

The argument escalated a bit from there. “It really irks me when he feels like he has the last final say,” Tiny explained. “I feel like whatever I say should go, too, because I’m just as much King’s parent as Tip is. I have a valid point, too.” T.I. explained that he is generally a “laid back” parent, but reiterated that if his son wasn’t going to “do right in school and respect [his] elders,” he would have to face the consequences.

Eventually, Tiny came around. “I really wanted King to do this commercial, but I do understand where Tip is coming from,” she concluded. “We can’t keep letting King slide on punishment or he’ll never learn.” Phew — another issue resolved!