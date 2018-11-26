Oh la la! Kourtney Kardashian may have just revealed her sexiest look yet in new pics from ‘GQ Mexico’. See her sultry Instagram post, and the outfits, here!

And to think, Kim Kardashian says she’s the least interesting to look at! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is positively glowing on the December/January cover and between the pages of GQ Mexico, and we have the pics! Kourt sizzles in all four looks that she posted on Instagram on November 26, but there are two in particular that caught our attention. She proved her younger sister wrong, yet again, by donning two slinky leotards that showed off her incredibly flat stomach, tiny waist — and bare butt and (almost) bare breasts. Saucy!

Kourt flaunted her chest in a burgundy, lingerie-inspired bodysuit (third in the below photoset) that barely covered her up. One wrong move, and you could see everything. Even without that little detail, Kourtney looked gorgeous. Another photo shows her hanging out on a lifeguard stand while wearing a high-waisted bikini that, again, shows off her taut tummy. She makes it all look so easy. Her third look, the GQ Mexico cover image, is her wearing nothing but a white, ribbed bodysuit. “La vida según Kourtney” certainly is sweet.

Another pic, which she posted later, was even sexier if you can believe it! In the black and white shot, also for the magazine, Kourt’s wearing another leotard. But this time, the long-sleeved, turtleneck suit is completely unbuttoned on the bottom, leaving her entire butt exposed. She’s covered from the front.

