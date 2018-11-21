Tiffany Trump braved the cold and wore one of her signature minis for Thanksgiving with sister Ivanka! We’ve got the pics of Tiff’s sassy look!

President Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, skipped the White House turkey pardon on November 20, but she was spotted with the family getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving in style! Tiffany hopped off Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida with sister Ivanka Trump and her kids, looking totally glam in a matching peacoat and minidress. Despite the fact that the low temperature in DC was 26 degrees this morning (brr!), Tiffany paid that no mind and went without tights.

Tiffany was giving us some serious Elle Woods vibes in this vibrant, pink outfit. The asymmetrical, tuxedo-style jacket covered up her dress completely, but you could see a hint of the skirt. It’s a low-cut number with a lace hem. Cute! She was wearing an adorable pair of gold pumps that appear to be brand new — she left the price tags on the bottoms! Overall, this outfit is a total win.

Tiffany is a big fan of minidresses, and we don’t blame her — girl has amazing, long legs! You can see all the times Tiff rocked a micro miniskirt in THIS gallery! Last Thanksgiving, at the White House turkey pardon, the first daughter came out to support dear old dad while wearing a super-short dress, only covered up by an equally short peacoat. So cute, and so impractical. Obviously, we were eager to see what she wore this year!

Sister Ivanka looked so pretty, too! The White House advisor wore a smart, longline houndstooth coat, a black midi dress, and red riding boots, giving us a sort of “prep school chic look.” That huge, velvet headband? A $170 Lele Sadoughi accessory. Can’t wait to see what Melania Trump wears!