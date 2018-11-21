After more than six months on the road, Taylor Swift wrapped up her ‘Reputation’ tour in Japan on Nov. 21, and she got emotional as she said goodbye to the show that changed her life. Watch here.

Taylor Swift, 28, performed her final Reputation tour show in Japan on Nov. 21, and she nearly broke down in tears as she addressed the crowd at one point. “I speak for every single performer you see on this stage,” she said, as her voice cracked. “Whether it be a dancer, a background singer, or a member of the band, when I say these are croweds we never thought we’d get to be in front of in our wildest dreams.” Fittingly, she then launched into an acoustic version of her 1989 hit, “Wildest Dreams.”

All tour long, Taylor has switched up the song she plays at this part of the show every night, and “Wildest Dreams” was the perfect way to end things. The Rep tour kicked off in the beginning of May, and has taken Taylor from the U.S., to Europe to Australia/New Zealand and now Japan over the last six months. She’s made a point to lay low in the public eye during this time, and has continued to let her music do the talking, just like she did when she dropped the Reputation album in Nov. 2017.

Now that this tour is over, fans are already super anxious for the singer’s next record — and she hinted at the American Music Awards in October that she’s already excited about her “next chapter.” Fans took this to mean that she already has something in the works for 2019, and the anticipation is higher than ever!

she’s crying, her voice crack, someone send help i am not stable #reptourtokyo pic.twitter.com/pUyyeXzelG — spooky ellie (@catchfireswift) November 21, 2018

For now, though, we can likely expect Taylor to keep a low profile during the holiday season, which will probably include plenty of time spent with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. She certainly deserves it after how crazy the last few months have been!