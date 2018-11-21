LFO’s Brad Fischetti Mourns Devin Lima After Tragic Death: His Video Tribute To The ‘Beautiful Man’

Brad Fischetti is absolutely heartbroken after the death of his LFO bandmate, Devin Lima. See his touching tribute after Devin tragically died at the age of 41 here.

Devin Lima tragically died from cancer at 41 years old on Nov 21, and his longtime friend and bandmate, Brad Fischetti, is, understandably, reeling over the news. Brad broke his silence on Devin’s passing with a YouTube video post, wearing an LFO shirt and looking visibly devastated. “Harold ‘Devin’ Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by many,” the 43-year-old began saying in the video.

“For me, he was a brother. To his six kids, he was a father, to their mother, a wonderful partner,” the singer continued. “He was a son, a brother, a friend and beloved by so many. He was an extraordinary talent and a beautiful man I will miss him and I will honor him and I know right now he stands in the presence of greatness in the midst of heaven talking to Jesus saying, ‘Hey watch out for my friends,’” he ended his one minute statement. “That’s where I find peace.”

The news of Devin’s passing is especially tragic, as LFO’s third member, Rich Cronin, also died of cancer in 2010. Rich was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005, three years after LFO had decided to part ways. He went into remission by Jan. 2006, and the band briefly got back together in 2009. However, just months later, Rich’s cancer returned, and the group disbanded once again. Rich sadly died in Sept. 2010 when he was just 36 years old.

After pursuing other projects, Brad and Devin came back together in 2017 and released a new song called “Perfect 10.” They were expected to go on tour in 2018, but doctors discovered Devin’s stage four cancer after removing a tumor that was malignant in Oct. 2017. Obviously, the plans had to be altered as Devin fought the horrific disease.

“Devin’s spirits are good,” Brad assured fans on Instagram about one year ago. “The desire to get back to music drives him.” LFO was best known for their hit song “Summer Girls,” which was released in 1999. They went onto release follow-up hits like “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time,” but their mainstream success was short-lived. Our thoughts are with Devin’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.