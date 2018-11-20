Gwen Stefani’s Greatest Maternity Looks Of All Time Amid Surrogacy Speculation — See Pics

Rumor has it Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are trying to have their first baby together through a surrogate! Since we won’t see the singer with a baby bump, take a look at the best style moments from her first three pregnancies.

Gwen Stefani, 49, shares three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 53 — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, Apolla, 4 — and may have another on the way soon with Blake Shelton, 42! The Voice judges have been dating since 2015, and they’re looking to hire a surrogate, according to new reports. How exciting would that be? But as much as we’d love to see Gwen and Blake posing for pics with their little one, we have to admit that we’ll miss the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s amazing maternity style. While carrying all three of her sons in 2003, 2008 and 2013, she slayed every time she stepped out. Not everyone can make pregnancy look this perfect!

So what was her secret? Gwen was able to find just the right mix between fashionable and comfortable! While she would often be spotted out and about in baggy clothes from loose tank tops to animal-print pants, she’d tie the look together with a sleek pair of heels. She nailed that look in 2013 while grabbing ice cream with her hubby, wearing a tight black top beneath a navy blue and green blazer and matching pants. Neither piece was form-fitting, but with sky-high black booties and a top knot, she looked super sleek and put together! The sunglasses and simple silver necklace didn’t hurt.

But when she had to take her baby bump off the streets and to an event, she knew how to accessorize her budding belly to a tee! Who could forget the time she hit the red carpet with Gavin in 2013 wearing a shimmery, fringe dress? Not only did the navy backless gown hug her pregnancy curves perfectly, but Gwen had so much fun swinging the fringe from side to side.

See what we mean? When it comes to maternity looks, this singer sure knows what she’s doing! Check out the gallery above for her best pregnancy looks.