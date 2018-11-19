Diddy’s Son, Justin, Mourns ‘2nd Mother’ Kim Porter With Touching Message: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

Diddy’s son Justin Combs took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to share a heartfelt message in tribute to his father’s ex Kim Porter after her untimely passing.

Diddy‘s son, Justin Dior Combs, 24, whom he had with ex Misa Hylton Brim, 41, reflected the impact Kim Porter had when he took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to share a touching tribute to her after her shocking passing at the age of 47. “This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don’t understand,” Justin captioned a photo he posted that showed him happily posing with Kim’s son, Quincy Brown, 27, and her and Diddy’s 11-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Combs. “The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us. @quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D’lilah I got yall forever!”

In addition to Justin, Quincy took to Instagram to post his own tribute to his mother just one day prior. “I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me. ♥️💔♥️,” he captioned a photo that showed him with Kim and his sisters.

It’s no surprise Kim’s closest family and friends are taking her unexpected death so hard. The model suffered from cardiac arrest and died after paramedics were called to her home in Toluca Lake, CA on Nov. 15. Although she was reportedly battling pneumonia before her passing, the official cause of death has yet to be determined. 49-year-old Diddy, who dated Kim on and off from 1994 to 2007, had a son, Christian Combs, now 20, with her in addition to Jessie and D’Lila. Like Quincy and Justin, the rapper has been posting his own heartbreaking tributes to his former love on both Instagram and Twitter.

We’re sending comfort and healing wishes to all those affected by Kim’s passing.