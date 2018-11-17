‘RHOA’ Cast’s 28 Hottest Looks Ever: NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams & More

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast is full of fashionistas! The fierce women like NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, and more are constantly bringing their fashion A-game everywhere they go!

It’s not ALL about the drama! The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in the middle of season 11, and it’s so good to have our favorite ladies back. NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, Shamari Devoe, and Tanya Sam are back and SLAYING. Over the years, these ladies have wowed us in so many incredible looks.

For their season 11 promo photos, the ladies RHOA dazzled in the hottest looks we’ve ever seen. NeNe looked fantastic in a silver sequined dress. Fellow cast member Eva rocked a darker silver dress with a plunging neckline and high slit. Porsha, who is currently expecting her first child, looked radiant in a skintight dress. All of the cast members looked absolutely divine!

Eva is no stranger to fashion — she was a winner of America’s Next Top Model after all! One of the model’s best looks was at the BET Awards. Eva slayed in a sparkling white gown on the red carpet at the 2015 show. She paired the stunning sequined dress with her platinum blonde hair! Former cast member Kenya Moore wowed in an equally sexy look at a Golden Globes after-party event in 2017. Kenya, who just gave birth to her first child, stepped out in a sexy long-sleeved white dress.

The RHOA ladies look fierce no matter what the occasion is. While out and about at NBC Studios in 2016, Cynthia turned heads in a bright red dress. NeNe’s blue jumpsuit from a 2016 NYFW event was totally #FashionGoals! Take a look at more of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast’s best looks on the red carpet and more in our gallery above! The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.