Gwen Stefani Tugs Down Tiny Skirt To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction While Flaunting Long Legs

Gwen Stefani looked gorgeous and avoided revealing a little too much skin on Nov. 16 when she pulled down her very short denim skirt while walking into a record label office in Burbank.

Gwen Stefani, 49, couldn’t have been any prettier when she stepped out in Burbank, CA to attend the offices of Warner Music Group on Nov. 16. The blonde beauty avoided what could have been a major wardrobe malfunction when she pulled down the short denim skirt she was wearing as she got out of a car during the outing. The singer was also wearing a casual jacket over a t-shirt and black thigh-high boots that flaunted her flattering figure. She smiled as she made her way to her destination and looked half her age as she always does!

In addition to looking amazing, Gwen’s career and love is surely bringing her happiness. She’s been dating country hunk Blake Shelton, 42, for three years and their relationship seems stronger than ever. In fact, the darling duo, who met while working as judges on The Voice, have reportedly hired a surrogate to have their first baby together. “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.” Gwen already has three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, with ex Gavin Rossdale, 53, but the news is that she’d love to have a baby with Blake too.

In addition to expanding her family, Gwen has been keeping busy with performances. She recently performed at the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration in Anaheim, CA on Nov. 15 and she sparkled in a beautiful pink ruffled dress that gave us serious Rapunzel vibes! The former No Doubt crooner has also been appearing at award shows all year, including the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11, where she got some on-air cozy time with Blake.

Gwen’s appearance at the Warner Music Group can only mean one thing: she’s continuing to work on music-related projects and we truly can’t wait to see what else she has in store!