Jessie J ‘Embarrassed’ By Comparisons To BF Channing Tatum’s Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

Jessie J is finally addressing all of the comparisons made online between her & Channing Tatum’s ex Jenna Dewan! Read her full, empowering statement here!

Jessie J is not happy with all of the comparisons being made online to her current boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s ex Jenna Dewan. Taking to Instagram, Jessie commented on this issue head on in a lengthy post. “I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to,” she wrote. “I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on.”

And then, without mentioning Jenna, she brought up her current situation. “However there is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” Jessie added. “I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article… I am yet to. Who feels good from this story? Who does this story inspire? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

Jessie added that this is far beyond this single example involving her and Jenna; this is about pitting two women against each other. "I'm talking in general too. Beyond this story. It's constant with women. Picking favorites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No."