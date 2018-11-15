‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Invites Another Girl To Sleep In His Bed After Fight With Jen Harley

Ronnie goes on a downward spiral after a fight with Jen Harley on the Nov. 15 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’ — and even invites Angelina’s friend to sleep in his bed after a cozy night in the hot tub!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pulls a Miami 2.0 on the Nov. 15 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, when he spends some time with a woman who’s not his girlfriend and baby mama, Jen Harley, in the hot tub! It all starts on the way to the club, when Jen starts texting Ronnie with fighting words. “Right now, I’m going back and forth with Jen,” he explains. “She’s sending me pictures of my ex with her new boyfriend saying…oh, that’s how happy I’m going to be. She’s so happy because she’s not with you. And that she’s going to find another guy to raise my daughter. I think I’ve reached my breaking point.”

Eventually, Ronnie decides to ignore the drama and “snap out of it.” Enter: Angelina Pivarnick’s friend, Lindsay, otherwise known as “Jewish Barbie.” Jewish Barbie meets the group out at the bar, and the single guys in the bunch — Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino — are eyeing her all night long. When it’s time to leave, though…it’s Ronnie who gets in the cab with the girls to chat up Lindsay. He insists he’s “not spiraling like that,” but when the group gets home, it’s a whole different story.”

Ronnie and Jewish Barbie decide to change into their bathing suits and give the hot tub a try. Of course, this is reminiscent of his “french fry” moment in Miami during Family Vacation season 1, when he got a bit too cozy with another woman in that hot tub. “I’ve seen a lot of girls in bathing suits,” Ronnie explains. “I’ve seen a lot of girls without bathing suits, too. So seeing a girl in a bathing suit isn’t really that tempting. I’m not going to go down that road again.”

Ronnie CLEARLY didn't learn his lesson from Miami. 😑 All new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/aVC17LptOx — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 15, 2018

However, after the two spend quite a bit of quality time in the hot tub, Jewish Barbie asks Ronnie where she’s sleeping…and he tells her she can sleep in his bed! “There goes my life,” he mumbles. Meanwhile, as all this is going on, Jen is texting Jenni “JWoww” Farley because she’s concerned that she can’t get ahold of her man. EEK!

“Ronnie’s definitely digging his own grave right now,” Vinny admits. “But we are enjoying the show. This is better than anything that would be on TV.” Sadly, we’ll have to wait until next week to see what actually goes down!