Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Has A ‘Special Connection’ With Stormi Out Of All Her Nieces & Nephews

Kendall Jenner has nine nieces and nephews, but Stormi Webster is the one she connects with the most. We’ve got the reason that she has the closest bond with sister Kylie’s daughter.

Kendall Jenner is the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family who doesn’t yet have a child. That means she gets to be the cool aunt to a grand total of nine nieces and nephews. But there’s one child in particular that has captured her heart the most and that’s 10-month-old Stormi Webster. “I find a very special connection with Stormi because she’s my younger sister’s daughter,” the 23-year-old told E! News at the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 9. Kylie became a first time mom at the age of 20 in February when she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their little girl. “We have a nice bond,” Kendall added about her niece.

So who is next on her favorites list? That would be Kourtney Kardashian‘s eight-year-old son Mason Disick, the eldest of the next generation of Kar-Jenners. “Mason loves video games and I love videos games, so he and I just sit around and bond over video games and rap music and all the things he loves,” Kenny confessed. “It’s nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them.”

“I just love connecting with them,” Kendall continued. Her busy modeling schedule keeps her on the road and away from her Calabasas based family for much of the year. All of her sisters — and even half-brother Rob Kardashian — have kids and that keeps them all closer home.

Kendall has marveled over the role reversal she has had with Kylie, 21, since their teenage years. “I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends,” Kendall recently revealed on the Beats 1 radio show, ZAZA WORLD RADIO while adding that Ky had tons of pals. “I really was like, ‘I’m never gonna have friends,’ and to look at my life now, it’s so crazy,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel confessed. Kendall counts and the Hadid sisters and Cara Delevingne as her close pals.

“Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie’s not…Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d…I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall says. Kylie stays home in Hidden Hills raising her baby and running a near billion dollar cosmetics empire. In the meantime Kenny jets all over the globe for fashion weeks, modeling assignments and glamorous parties. To each their own and both Jenner sisters are living out their dream lives.