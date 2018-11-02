Kendall Jenner Admits She Spent ‘Days Crying’ Because Sister Kylie Had More Friends Than Her

Kendall Jenner has one of the biggest circles of friends in the celebrity world. But there was a time when she was younger that she spent her days crying because sister Kylie had way more pals.

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest stars in modeling with a massive circle of celebrity friends. It’s hard to think that there ever could have been a time that she could have been lacking for pals. In a new interview, the reality star reveals that growing up she was hurting for buddies among her classmates while her younger sister Kylie was swimming in pals. “I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends,” Kendall revealed on the Beats 1 radio show, ZAZA WORLD RADIO.

“I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because [sister] Kylie had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now. I really was like, ‘I’m never gonna have friends,’ and to look at my life now, it’s so crazy,” she continued. Kendall, 22, has over 125 million Instagram followers and counts the Hadid sisters and Cara Delevingne among her closest pals. That’s seven million more followers than her 21-year-old sister Kylie!

Kendall was so lonely that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would ride her horses for 12 hours a day in the summers when school out because she didn’t have any friends to hang out with. “I had nothing to do. I would just sit with my horses and I’d go ride all day. I’m not kidding. I ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do,” she heartbreakingly revealed.

Now Kendall is a globe-trotting model with a huge circle of friends while Kylie tends to keep a more private life at home with her nine-month-old baby Stormi Webster and close BFF Jordyn Woods. Kenny goes to all the best parties while Ky stays home being a mom and running her nearly billion dollar cosmetics empire.“Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie’s not…Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d…I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall says.