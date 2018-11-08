Emma Watson Clings To ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton During Skateboard Ride & Dramione Fans Are FLIPPING

Hang on! Fans can barely handle this new video of Emma Watson & Tom Felton skateboarding together. Watch the sweet clip from their beach day & boardwalk adventure.

Brace yourself Harry Potter fans: this video of Emma Watson, 28, and Tom Felton, 31, is almost too cute to handle! The former co-stars had some fun in the sun together and documented it all on Instagram. In a hilarious video of the two, they can be seen whizzing down a crowded street on a skateboard, attempting to maintain their balance. The tiny board can barely fit them both, so Emma is forced to cling on tight to her pal! The video has fans of the iconic movie series freaking out big time! “Emma Watson’s insta post with her and Tom Felton really has me in my feelings right now,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Is this what Dramione looks like in real life? Huhuhu. This make the fangirl inside very happy!! Dramione FTW!!” another excitedly said!

Sorry Harry Potter fans – despite the sweet moments from Emma & Tom’s day together, they are definitely not an item. Aside from the fact she called him “dear friend,” in the caption of her post, Emma is rumored to be dating someone else. The star was spotted smooching tech mogul Brendan Wallace this past October. Plus, Tom was romantically linked to a mystery blonde in August. Still – fans are hoping to see something more from the two pals. “Hello. if you need to discuss anything with me that is not emma watson and tom felton’s impending love affair, please save it for another day, I am not interested. thank you,” one fan even wrote on Twitter.

Fans first dreamed up a romance between the two back in 2011, when Emma actually admitted she had crush on her co-star. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she told Seventeen. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.” It wasn’t until years later, in January of 2018, that he admitted exactly how he felt about all that. “Er, uh, um, no,” he replied, when asked if the feelings were mutual.

Emma Watson & Tom Felton's friendship is the cutest ! 💛 pic.twitter.com/Nf6gpDn6vm — Meg ♡'s Laura & Taylor!💖 #StreamMeonSpotify !🎧 (@sweetx0love25) November 8, 2018

Emma proved just what a good friend she truly is by supporting Tom’s forthcoming YouTube series with the post. “Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend.” she wrote in the caption.