Pregnant ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump

Deena Cortese’s bun in the oven is getting bigger, and she lifted her shirt to show us! Find out when exactly she’ll join the mom club with JWoww and Snooki, here.

We just announced Deena Cortese’s pregnancy in July, and she’s already rocking a full baby bump! The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star poked fun at her growing bun in the oven in a series of Instagram pictures on Nov. 8. “Smuggling a bowling ball 🤣 ,” her caption began. In the first photo, the MTV star’s T-shirt is covering her tummy, but she lifts it up for a full reveal in the second photo! “Some women ask why I hold my belly .. I hold my belly because I feel like I have this special connection with my son,” the expecting mother continued to write. “Every move he makes ..when his little head or butt are sticking out and I feel lopsided .. I might not be able to hold him right now but holding and rubbing my belly makes me feel closer to him .. no it’s not me keeping him in from falling out (so clever) .. it’s me having a special connection with my son ❤️.” And Deena revealed how soon she’ll meet her son for the first time!

“7 weeks and 3 days to go,” she wrote. Wow! We’re thrilled that Deena’s dream is coming true so soon. She revealed during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 1 finale in June that she’s “so ready to go home and make a little meatball with my Christopher.” Her “Christopher” is her husband of one year, Christopher Buckner. And we’ve been obsessed with every milestone of this pregnancy ever since! We witnessed the couple’s precious gender reveal party in the Oct. 18 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, and Deena and Christopher’s reactions were priceless. The couple whooped when the blue smoke was released, and Deena also revealed their son’s name: Christopher John.

And that wasn’t the only party Deena hosted to celebrate the new life in her! Her co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick, among other friends, got together on Nov. 3 for Deena’s baby shower. The soon-to-be mother shared oodles of snapshots from the party, and judging by one of the slideshow’s captions, it was a hit! “Today was everything I could have imagined and more,” she wrote. “I had such an amazing day with everyone that came to celebrate baby CJ .. I couldn’t imagine my baby shower any more beautiful 💙.”

We can’t wait for this MTV star to ring in 2019 with her newborn baby! This will be Deena’s first child, and we know she’s going to be an amazing mom.