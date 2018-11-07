13 Celebs Rocking Neon Eyeshadow Like Pros: Kylie Jenner & More

It’s electric! Kylie Jenner is the latest celeb to hop on the neon eyeshadow trend, and she, of course, looks amazing. See Kylie and more stars, like Vanessa Hudgens, rocking the badass trend.

An easy way to look hardcore and equally pretty? Neon eyeshadow! Stars like Kylie Jenner, 21, have embraced the unique makeup look, adding a much needed punch of bright color to this gloomy autumn. Need a little pick-me-up while it’s raining? Why, just gaze into Kylie’s sunshine eyes! Obviously, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s makeup is always on point. But her yellow eyeshadow, which she likened to a pineapple on Instagram, is truly stunning. Kylie looked like a total bombshell with blonde “Barbie” waves and sharp liquid eyeliner. She layered on trends by swiping her neon shadow in the just the inner corner of her eyes. Love it!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are supermodels and definitely all about rocking a daring makeup look. Gigi, and Paloma Elsesser (Ashley Graham‘s partner in this cheeky V Magazine spread) got the neon treatment courtesy of makeup artist Patrick Tu. For Gigi, he gave her bright pink to match her sweater in a photoshoot. Paloma rocked a highlighter green, pigmented swipe of eyeliner on her lids. So cool! Bella took neon into her own hands, rocking a pretty yellow hue to match her classy suit at the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week 2018. The

For more pics of daring celebrities trying out the neon eyeshadow trend, like Khloe Kardashian, Allison Brie, and Lupita Nyong’o, scroll through our gallery above. We have a feeling you’ll get some serious beauty inspo from it!