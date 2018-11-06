‘RHOBH’s Future ‘Up In The Air’: Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Causing Issues’ Amid Feud With Cast

Lisa Vanderpump has reportedly been having trouble with some of the cast members of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and it may affect the way the next season of the show unfolds.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s difficulty in getting along with some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates has been making headlines for a while and now it turns out the struggles they’ve all been having may determine when the next season of the show premieres. “Lisa has been struggling emotionally and with her relationship with the RHOBH cast and it has been causing all kinds of issues for the show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Many around her are upset because they’ve been forced to push the premiere date back due to problems surrounding Lisa and the tension running so high with the cast this season. The other ladies feel they have to show up to work despite what they have going on in their lives, so the fact that she isn’t makes them feel disrespected even more.”

Mark, who was found dead in his home back in Apr. “Filming began later than usual, mainly due to Lisa not being mentally ready with the loss of her brother, and it’s just been one issue after another with her having challenges filming with the other ladies,” the source continued. “Vanderpump Rules, Lisa’s other reality show, usually airs alongside RHOBH, but nobody was expecting the kind of drama this season and the cast being so divided, so that might not happen.” Although filming has already started for the next season, there was a delay due to 58-year-old Lisa ‘s emotional distress due to the unexpected death of her brother,, who was found dead in his home back in Apr. “Filming began later than usual, mainly due to Lisa not being mentally ready with the loss of her brother, and it’s just been one issue after another with her having challenges filming with the other ladies,” the source continued. “Vanderpump Rules, Lisa’s other reality show, usually airs alongside RHOBH, but nobody was expecting the kind of drama this season and the cast being so divided, so that might not happen.”

The issues with Lisa and the other women on the show are not only causing issues with the production, but they’re also causing Lisa to want to quit. Lisa is especially feeling betrayed by cast mate Kyle Richards, 49, whom she got close to on the show and considered a friend. “Lisa really wants to leave the show, she has it on her mind at all times because she feels bullied by the other ladies and it really is getting her upset,” another source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Lisa is most upset over Kyle not being on her side because they have both been through a lot with each other. That might be the straw that breaks everything. Lisa is just sick of all the drama and by not engaging with the women it has helped a little. Its a complete mess right now.”