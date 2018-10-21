‘RHOBH’ Cast Is ‘Sick Of’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Huge Ego: ‘Nobody Wants To Film With Her Right Now’

The ‘RHOBH’ cast members are losing their patience with Lisa Vanderpump’s attitude lately and they feel like she’s trying to be the main star of their show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members are not appreciating the way Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has been acting lately during filming of the show and they feel her ego is constantly trying to steal the spotlight away from them. “Most of the cast have always had a problem in some way with Lisa, even if they’ve pretended on the surface to get along with her,” a Real Housewives insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lisa can be really insufferable, and as much as she loves to pretend she’s genuine and down to earth, she’s really fake. A lot of the issues stem from when she got her own show, her ego really blew up then, and she thought she was the biggest star and started getting an even bigger ego than she already had. Nobody wants to film with Lisa right now, she has all this attitude and everybody is sick of putting up with her. It’s the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, not the Lisa Vanderpump show.”

There’s been a lot of talk about the drama behind the scenes with the cast and Lisa lately and a source even told us that it’s gotten so bad that Lisa’s actually thinking of leaving the show. “Lisa is getting ready to walk away from it all and this could be her last season on RHOBH — It really is that bad right now,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us last week.

Things got even more intense when the reality star decided not to show up to co-star Camille Grammer‘s wedding on Oct. 20. She reportedly wanted to skip out because she’s been under a lot of stress and wants to avoid any drama that may ensue with some of the other ladies who are part of the show. Camille didn’t seem to take it to heart though and told People that she respects Lisa and even credited her for encouraging her to get married a second time. “I respect her decision,” Camille said. “Lisa was very apologetic about it. She encouraged me to take a leap of faith on this journey. She really did. She told me, ‘You’ve got to take a leap!’”

It will be interesting to see how Lisa and the other ladies on the show continue to deal with the awkwardly tense feelings. Hopefully they’ll find a way to work things out!