Drake Mourns The Death Of Make-A-Wish Friend On Instagram: ‘You Know How Much I Loved You’

Drake sadly revealed that one of his friends he met through the Make-a-Wish Foundation has tragically passed away. Here’s what he had to say about his fan, Kay.

This is beyond sad. Drake took to Instagram to let his followers know that one of the patients he met through the Make-a-Wish Foundation had passed away. Posting a picture of himself crying at the bedside of his friend, Kay, Drake captioned the photo with an emotional post about her loss. “Gonna miss you a whole lot,” he wrote. “We met through make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals. I am crying in this pic but it was tears of joy cause we just prayed for you with your father.”

Drake went on to say how regretful he was that he missed the text she to him on his birthday, and the pain he feels over that. “I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after tour,” Drake went on to write. “I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K!”

Recently, Drake paid a visit to a heart transplant patient in Chicago. Not only did he visit Sofia Sanchez, 11, at at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago, he also posed for a picture with her and called her my love. Smiling ear to ear, Drake wrote, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Drake. In the meantime, check out all of his pics in our gallery above!