MAMA Awards 2018 Nominations: BTS, Wanna One & More — Full List

The 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA Awards) are fast-approaching, and the nominees were finally announced on Nov. 1. This year, MAMA Week kicks off with its premiere in South Korea on Dec. 10, followed by Fans’ Choice in Japan on Dec. 12 and concluding with the finale in Hong Kong on Dec. 14. Some of the biggest names in K-Pop and on the Asian music scene have been nominated and you can see the full list of all the honorees below.

The MAMA Awards debuted in 1999 as the Mnet Music Video Festival in Seoul, as a model of the United States’ MTV Video Music Awards. The event was renamed to the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009, as the categories began to encompass acts outside of South Korea. From 2010-2017, the ceremony was held outside of South Korea, so 2018 is the first time in eight years that the ceremony will return to its original stomping grounds. Here are the nominees:

TikTok Best Music Video

Black Pink – “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”

Twice – “What Is Love?”

Wanna One – “Beautiful”

BTS – “IDOL”

Shinee – “Good Evening”

Best Male Group

Got7

NCT 127

NU’EST W

Wanna One

BTS

Seventeen

Best Female Group

Black Pink

Twice

Red Velvet

Mamamoo

Momoland

GFriends

Best Male Artist

DEAN

Roy Kim

Park Hyo Shin

ZICO

Hwang Chi Yeul

Best Female Artist

IU

Sunmi

Chung-Ha

Taeyeon

Heize

Best Dance Performance – Male Group

Wanna One – “Boomerang”

Got7 – “Lullaby”

Monsta X – “Shoot Out”

BTS – “Fake Love”

Seventeen – “Oh My!”

Pentagon – “Shine”

Best Dance Performance – Female Group

AOA- “Bingle Bangle”

Twice – “What Is Love?”

Black Pink – “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”

Red Velvet – “Bad Boy”

Lovelyz – “That Day”

Oh My Girl – “Secret Garden”

Best Dance Performance – Solo

Sunmi – “Siren”

Seungri – “1,2,3!”

Chung-ha – “Roller Coaster”

HyunA – “Lip & Hip”

Hyolyn – “Daily (ft. GRAY)”

Best Unit

EXO-CBX – “Blooming Day”

Wanna One – Triple Position – “Kangaroo:

Gugudan SEMINA – “SEMINA”

Seventeen-BSS – “Just Do It”

Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG – “Lil’ Touch”

Best Vocal Performance – Group

Ikon – “Love Scenario”

Mamamoo – “Starry Night”

MeloMance – “Tale”

Bolbbalgan4 – “Travel”

BTOB – “Only One For Me”

Best Vocal Performance – Solo

Roy Kim – “Only Then”

Park Hyo Shin – “Sound of Winter”

Im Chang Jung – “There Has Never Been A Day I Haven’t Loved You”

Jung Seung-hwan – “The Snowman”

Heize – “Didn’t Know Me”

Best New Male Artist

HAON

Stray Kids

Kim Dong Han

The Boyz

Vinxen

Hyeongseop X Euiwoong

Best New Female Artist

NATURE

GWSN

IZ*ONE

(G)I-DLE

LOONA

Fromis_9

Best OST

NU’EST W – And I (Mr. Sunshine)

Roy Kim – No Longer Mine (Familiar Wife)

Park Hyo Shin – The Day (Mr. Sunshine)

Seventeen – A-Teen (A-Teen)

Paul Kim –Every Day, Every Moment (Should We Kiss First)

Best Band Performance

Day6 – “Shoot Me”

FTISLAND – “Summer Night’s Dream”

Guckkasten – “Stranger”

Kiha and the Faces – “Cho Shim”

Hyukoh – “Love Ya!”

Best HipHop & Urban Music

Dean – “Instagram”

Jay Park – “SOJU”

ZICO – “Soulmate (ft. IU)

Crush – “Bittersweet”

Heize – “Jenga”

Mwave Global Fan Choice

Wanna One – “Beautiful”

Monsta X – “Dramarama”

JBJ – “My Flower”

Got7 – “Look” & “Lullaby”

EXO-CBX – “Blooming Day”

BTS – “Fake Love”

Seventeen – “Oh MY!”

Stray Kids – “My Pace”

At the 2017 MAMA Awards, BTS was the big winner as the Artist of the Year, while EXO took home Album of the Year. BTS also won for Best Music Video (“Spring Day”), while Wanna One took home Best Male Group and Best New Male Artist.