Sofia Richie ‘Disappointed’ Scott Disick Doesn’t Post More Photos Of Them On His Instagram

Even though Scott Disick is a prolific Instagram user, he hardly ever posts pics of GF Sofia Richie. We’ve got details on how she’s upset that he rarely shows photos of her in his life.

Scott Disick, 35, has been with girlfriend Sofia Richie for over a year but you would hardly know it from his Instagram account. The last time he shared a photo along with his 20-year-old girlfriend was all the way back on June 4 and it was just a repost of a paparazzi photo of them exiting Malibu’s Nobu. The heiress is hurt and upset that he refuses to show her any personal love on the ‘gram. “Sofia is super confident in her relationship with Scott, but sometimes she gets sad he when he does not share more photos of them together on his social media accounts” a source close to Sofia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sofia loves showing Scott off to the world and is proud of her man. She sees posting their pics as a way of proclaiming her love for him, and she gets disappointed when Scott does not do the same for her,” our insider continues. The Lord absolutely loves sharing pics of his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and posted plenty of adorable IG photos of Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, on their recent family trip to Bali for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Although Scott has occasionally posted a few photos of them together on his Instagram stories, he hasn’t posted a permanent pic on his page in months which makes Sofia wonder why he is not as excited about their relationship as she is. Sofia can’t help but think he doesn’t want to make Kourtney jealous, but she doesn’t really care and hopes he to steps up his social media game big time, ASAP,” our source adds.