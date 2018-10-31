Ariana Grande Rocks Engagement Ring As She Gets Spooked In Haunted Escape Room Before Split

Ariana Grande and James Corden attempted to make it out of a haunted escape room on ‘The Late Late Show’ on Oct. 30. However, the segment was actually filmed months ago — and Ari was still wearing her engagement ring! Watch here.

Getting trapped in an escape room is scary enough, but add in the supernatural, and it becomes downright frightening. James Corden, 40, and Ariana Grande, 25, put their nerves to the test on the Oct. 30 episode of The Late Late Show, attempting to make their way out of the “sp0o0o0ky escape room.” Beforehand, Ariana admitted that she loves escape rooms, but doesn’t generally find them to be scary. That was far from the case this time, though, as she was instantly spooked as she and James started making their way through the creepy room!

While ghosts and ghoulies are scary, getting seriously hurt during one of these escape rooms is really terrifying. While this segment aired on Oct. 30, some Arianators correctly suspected that this might be the reason why she was sporting a bandage on her left hand back in August. Ariana teased that she injured herself while taping an edition of “Carpool Karaoke” — she posted a shot of her bandage to her Instagram/Twitter with the caption, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA I’m AN IDIOT. But I LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden I’ll be ok one day.” But, she already had the bandage on during the segment (and she had it on when she and James did their tribute to Titanic.) How she really hurt herself remained a mystery — until now.

“Is this how you broke your hand @ArianaGrande,” twitter user @thelightiscmb tweeted in response to the preview of Ari’s haunted adventure. “You might be on to something,” the official @latelateshow account tweeted back. Wow. Never doubt the power of Ariana’s fanbase, as they’ll always sleuth their way to the truth.

Indeed, the footage shows that Ariana tripped and fell during her time in the haunted room, which is how she got the hand injury. This confirms that the segment was filmed back in August, which explains why Ari is rocking her massive engagement ring from Pete Davidson in the clip, even though she broke up with him two weeks ago.

Now, Ari’s actually gearing up for her next world tour. Less than two weeks after splitting from Pete, Ariana announced the North American dates for her Sweetener tour. She’s hitting the road for three months in March 2019, heading to all the major cities in the United States and Canada. If there’s anything that will take her mind off her breakup, it’s throwing herself into her work – while visiting all her loyal and clever fans. Though, after seeing how frightened she was during this Late Late Show segment, don’t expect Ariana to hit up any haunted escape rooms during her days off.