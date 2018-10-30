12 Pregnant Celebrities Dressing Up Baby Bumps On Halloween – Kourtney Kardashian & More

Dressing up for two! These celebrity moms incorporated their budding bellies into their Halloween costumes and couldn’t have looked cuter. Take a look at their creative outfits!

Coming up with a cute Halloween costume is hard enough without a baby bump to think about — but these pregnant celebrities didn’t let their bellies stop them from wearing fabulous ‘fits. In fact, the stars embraced their pregnancies, using their baby bumps to their advantage with some one-of-a-kind costumes. Liv Tyler, 41, for example, wore a literal oven when she was expecting her second child. Get it? Because she had a bun in the oven! Good Morning America host Ginger Zee, 37, tried out a few similar maternity costumes when she was pregnant. From an avocado to a basketball player, it was hard to pick a favorite since she incorporated her belly so flawlessly!

Other stars have stayed simple with their costumes, flaunting their baby bumps without making them the centerpiece of the costume. Think Kourtney Kardashian, 39, who made such a cute cat when she was expecting her third child Reign. With an all-black outfit that hugged her pregnancy curves, as well as ears and painted on-whiskers, the reality star looked too cute. Jessica Simpson, 38, did something similar when she wrapped cloth around herself, bump and all, as a spooky mummy. It doesn’t get much cuter than that!

That being said, we don’t blame the moms who kept their bumps a little more hidden on Halloween. Maybe they didn’t want to be reminded of the extra weight they were carrying around — or they just wanted to be comfy. Beyonce, 37, hid her first pregnancy with a bumblebee costume, which is exactly what Heidi Klum, 45, did when she showed up to her annual Halloween party as forbidden fruit. The apple outfit completely masked her middle!

However they chose to sport their growing stomach on Halloween, we’re all for these celebs’ holiday spirits! It’d be a shame to let pregnancy stop them from dressing up.