National Cat Day: See Taylor Swift & More Stars Cuddling Up To Their Kitties

Happy National Cat Day! Some of our favorite celebs are cat lovers, and we’ve rounded up their cutest photos with their kiddies to celebrate. Check it out here!

When you think of celebrity cat lovers, there’s one star who instantly comes to mind — Taylor Swift, of course! Tay is a self-proclaimed “cat lady,” and she could not be more obsessed with her cats, Meredith and Olivia. Yes, they’re named after Dr. Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy and Det. Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU. Taylor is often posting photos of herself with her pets on social media, and even labeled VIP sections for her Reputation stadium tour as “Club Meredith” and “Club Olivia.” ICONIC! Meredith and Olivia even made an epic cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ film, Deadpool 2, when he wore a shirt with their photo on it!

She’s not the only star who loves cats, though, and n honor of National Cat Day, we’ve rounded up some photos of other celeb cat lovers in the gallery above. Katy Perry also makes the list, as she has her own cat named Kitty Purry. The animal is quite a social media phenomenon, and fans love hearing about her! Bella Thorne also posts selfies with her cat every so often — she may like to get wild and show it off on social media, but sometimes, her happiest moments are just on the couch with her pet!

Click through the gallery above to check out photos of these cat lovers and more, including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Lea Michele and Nina Dobrev, among many others. We can’t get enough of their adorable furry friends!