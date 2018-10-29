Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Unite For Emotional Rendition Of ‘For Good’ On ‘Wicked’ Special

The most fitting end to a most wicked night. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth closed out their ‘Wicked’ special with a gorgeous rendition of the hit ‘For Good,’ along with more of the Broadway musical’s past and present Elphaba and Glinda!

Kristin Chenoweth, 50, and Idina Menzel, 47, knew just how to end their A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years On Broadway NBC special. The original Glinda and Elphaba teamed up to sing “For Good,” in one of the most moving performances we’ve ever seen. Kristin and Idina held each other as they sang. Their voices sounded magnificent. It was truly an unforgettable moment. They were soon joined by their fellow Elphabas and Glindas!

Before their performance, Kristin and Idina had a few special words for the fans. “You have given us so much,” a tearful Kristin said, before adding, “and our entire family of performers and crew and creative team.” Idina followed with, “And in return, we hope that Wicked has brought you joy and entertainment, made you laugh and made you cry.” Kristin quipped that “clearly it’s made me cry.” She continued, “We are so proud to be a part of this show. We really are. It’s our DNA, and its heart and soul is all about love, inclusion, and tolerance.” Idina added, “And family.”

The Tony winners were the hosts of the special, which featured even more incredible performances. Ariana Grande, 25, sang a beautiful rendition of “The Wizard and I.” If there’s ever a live TV version of Wicked, Ariana should totally be Elphaba, right? Adam Lambert, 36, Ledisi, 46, and Pentatonix also performed.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kristin and Idina ahead of the special. “It’s such a celebration of women supporting women; of owning who we are, of not being afraid of that thing in us that’s really fierce and powerful. Of being strong, and that that’s not ugly or angry. That it’s just beautiful,” Idina told HollywoodLife. Kristin also said, “It’s a common theme,” she added. “It’s called Wicked, but it’s like — which one’s wicked? Who’s good? You’re still trying to figure it out, and you see both sides. You can understand both sides to both stories.”