‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: Another Young Star Is Left Devastated After Being Eliminated

[SPOILER] broke down in tears after being eliminated on the Oct. 28 episode of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ but first, the night was full of epic Halloween-themed dances. Here’s our recap!

It was Halloween week on this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, and all the teams took their routines to the next level to fit the theme! First up was Akash Vukoti and his partner, Kamri Peterson, who are mentored by Witney Carson. The cuties performed an Argentine Tango to “Weird Science,” and earned a total score of 21, with 7s from all three judges, Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon. Not a bad way to start off the night!

Up next was Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke. His Charleston dance to the creepy “Witch Doctor” earned a score of 23, with Val and Mandy giving it 8s and Adam scoring it a 7. They were followed by Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko, who danced a Jive to “Monster Mash.” The duo totally nailed the high energy routine, and earned 8s from Mandy and Val, along with a 9 from Adam for a total of 25.

Taking the floor next was Jason Maybaum and his partner, Elliana Walmsley, who are mentored by Emma Slater. Their adorable routine earned a score of 25, with a 9 from Mandy and 8s from Adam and Val. Up next was Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong. They danced the Paso Doble to “Ways To Be Wicked,” and scored 7s from Val and Adam and an 8 from Mandy — a total of 22.

Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianeiro, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, danced a Jazz to “Ghostbusters” next. The routine earned 7s from all three judges for a total of 21. They were followed by Sky Brown and her adorable partner, JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten, who danced an amazing Jive to “Little Shop Of Horrors.” It was a great performance, which scored a 26, as Mandy and Val gave it 9s and Adam gave it an 8.

The final pair to take the floor was Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, mentored by Rylee’s sister, Lindsay Arnold. Their Samba to “I Want Candy” got the highest score of the night, a 27, with all three judges giving it a 9!

Unfortunately, the end of the dances meant it was time for someone to go home. After the judges scores were combined with audience votes, it was Honey Boo Boo who was eliminated this week. We’ll miss her vivacious personality on the show, that’s for sure!