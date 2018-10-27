Miley Vs. Selena Vs. Demi: Which Disney Star Is The Queen Of Halloween? — See Their Best Costumes

As we wait for more 2018 Halloween costumes to roll in, we’re looking back at some of our fave Disney darlings’ best looks from past years. See Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato in their costumes here!

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have a lot in common — but aside from their Disney backgrounds, they also LOVE to dress up in epic costumes for Halloween! One of our fave Miley looks of ALL time was for sure when she channeled Lil Kim at the 1999 VMAs. The rapper’s iconic look was a one-shouldered, purple jumpsuit, which put one of her bare breasts on full display, and she only covered it up with a nipple pasty. Miley re-created the look to perfection for Halloween 2013, purple wig and all!

Meanwhile, in 2017, Demi absolutely SLAYED while dressed as the one and only Selena Quintanilla for Halloween. She wore Selena’s iconic cutout jumpsuit, along with a wig that featured bangs. The resemblance was uncanny! Demi also dressed as a sexy cop one year, and a maid another time. As for Selena, we haven’t seen TOO many of her Halloween looks, but she gave her take on a cat one year, keeping the look simple but sexy in all black. Last year, her makeup artist shared a close-up photo of her super dark Halloween makeup, too, leaving us guessing about what the outfit below looked like.

Unfortunately, this year, it’s likely we won’t see Halloween looks from Demi and Selena, as they’re both currently in treatment. Demi is recovering from a near-fatal overdose over the summer, while Selena is getting help for her mental health and anxiety. Understandably, they’ve both been M.I.A. from social media as they focus on getting better.

As for Miley, she’s become extremely private over the last several months, so even though she loves to go all out for holidays, we might not get to see it on her Instagram page this year. But we’ll be crossing our fingers for a couples’ costume with Liam Hemsworth! Click through the gallery above to check out the ladies’ sexy Halloween looks over the years.