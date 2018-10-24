‘Riverdale’: These Two Fan Fave Characters Have A Steamy Hookup

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Two very sexy ‘Riverdale’ characters had a steamy bed scene — yes, THAT one — during the Oct. 24 episode, and we may never recover.

Falice shippers, rejoice! In the first few minutes of the Oct. 24 episode of Riverdale, fans were blessed with FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) in bed together after having sex. “This feels right, doesn’t it?” FP asked Alice, whose serpent tattoo was on full display. I have to mention that FP was completely shirtless during this scene. FP and Alice couldn’t stop touching each other. Their hands were constantly interwined. My Falice-shipping heart is bursting!

While they were in bed, Alice noted that there hadn’t been any more suicides or blue lips in three weeks. While their steamy scene was short-lived, it was well worth the wait. FP and Alice have a connection that spans DECADES. We need more! Thankfully, the flashback episode will air Oct. 31 and will give us insight into FP and Alice’s relationship in the past. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, a.k.a. Jughead and Betty, will play the younger versions of their onscreen parents in the episode.

Even though FP and Alice had some sexy time during the Oct. 24 episode, Mädchen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Falice is in for some tough times ahead. “I think it’s going to be rocky for FP and Alice, unfortunately,” Mädchen told HollywoodLife at NYCC. “It’s a constant thing on Riverdale, right? You feel like, ‘Oh, everything is going to be OK, and then it’s like the rug is pulled out from underneath you yet again.’”

Guess who is probably going to pull that rug out from underneath Falice? Gladys Jones, FP’s estranged wife. Gina Gershon has joined the cast as FP’s wife and will be appearing in future season 3 episodes. Trinity Likins will play FP and Gladys’s youngest child, Jellybean. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.