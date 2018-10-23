‘The Conners’: Everything We Know About David’s New Girlfriend Blue Coming To The Show

Who is Blue? — A very familiar face, aka Juliette Lewis, makes her debut as David Healy’s girlfriend TONIGHT on ‘The Conners’! Here’s everything we know about Blue’s epic debut…

Juliette Lewis is joining The Conners! A detail you might’ve discovered in September when the actress, 45, announced the casting news on Instagram. However, there’s not much known about her character, so we decided to do some digging before she hits the small screen on tonight’s (October 23) episode. Here’s what we know! Lewis is set to portray a brand new character named Blue. — Blue is the girlfriend of David Healy, who will be played by The Big Bang Theory actor, Johnny Galecki, 43. As you may know, David Healy (Galecki) is the on-again, off-again lover of Sara Gilbert‘s character, Darlene Conner. David and Darlene dated as teenagers before getting married and having two kids on the original show.

Now, they’re exes. And, during the first (and last) season of the Roseanne revival, Darlene (Gilbert) showed her disdain (and jealously) over Blue, referring to her as “a crayon.” However, Blue was never formally introduced to viewers on-screen, until now. But, Darlene is in for a major wakeup call on the October 23 episode, when David introduces his girlfriend, Blue, at a parent-teacher conference and mentions that Mark and Harris will be spending the weekend with them.

Galecki starred on the original series, Roseanne, from 1992-97. But, this will mark his first appearance on the spin-off. Galecki was featured in an episode of the reboot before its cancellation in May, following Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet. Lewis and Galecki’s appearance on The Conners also marks their time on-screen together since they played siblings in the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Lewis first announced she’d be joining The Conners in September. “HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!!” she captioned Instagram photos of herself on set with Gilbert and Galecki.

ABC previously announced that it will air a total of 10 episodes, describing the show as following “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC.