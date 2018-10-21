Where Is Lil Tay? — Report Claims Rapper, 9, Is Living With Her Dad Who Banned Her From Social Media

Fans have been wondering where Lil Tay is since she disappeared from social media in June. Now, someone who says they previously worked with her has shocking claims about what allegedly happened.

Lil Tay‘s Instagram, which had been inactive for more than four months, finally resurfaced over the weekend. Someone who who claims to have previously worked with the nine-year-old rapper put a series of posts up on the page, revealing where Tay has allegedly been since she disappeared from social media in June. The person, who did not reveal their identity, claims that Tay was court-ordered to live with her father, allegedly named Christopher J. Hope, in Canada on June 3. They also refer to Tay’s father as “abusive” and “absentee,” and accused him of banning her from social media so she wouldn’t “expose the truth” about him. These abuse claims have not been verified.

“For the past few months, he has been trying to destroy Tay and her mother’s life for his own financial gain,” the person wrote. “Christopher John Hope is trying to grab her fame, money and ultimately take Tay away from her mother who has loved and cared for Tay all her life, something Christopher John Hope has never done.” The first post claims that Tay’s father had not been in her life for “years” before the alleged court order, in which Christopher allegedly threatened to have Tay’s mother arrested and Tay put in foster care if they did not comply.

In one post, the person included a video that showed Tay wiping tears from her face. It was reportedly taken on the day she was ordered to go live with her father. “This was Tay’s first encounter with Christopher in a very long time,” the post read. “It was very difficult for her to stand face to face with the person that abused her for many years, but she had no other choice.”

The posts claim that Christopher cheated on Tay’s mother with a woman named Richanee Alcover, then allegedly dropped Tay and her mom from his life to support Richanee and her sons. The entire family allegedly mentally abused Tay. Christopher allegedly only wanted to have Tay back in his life once she became famous.