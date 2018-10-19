Will Smith Reveals The Truth Over Whether He & Jada Are Actually Swingers & Scientologists

Scientologists and swingers: do Will and Jada Pinkett Smith identify as both, one, or none? Will lets us know in the season premiere teaser for Jada’s Facebook Watch talk show, ‘Red Table Talk.’

Will Smith, 50, and Jada, 47, have long been speculated to be a part of two controversial groups: Scientologists and swingers. Finally addressing the elephant in their 20-year marriage, Will tackled both subjects on his wife’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. In a teaser for the upcoming season premiere, which will be uploaded on Oct. 22, they “open up about their unique union” — a very unique one indeed, according to the imaginations and claims of many fans! “You know why I never got divorced?” he jokes to Jada in the beginning of the clip, which you can watch below. Does the answer have something to do with trading partners?

Jada quips back, “It’s cheaper to keep me.” But we get real answers soon after. “Alright, so hold on,” Will starts. And he finally delivers the truth. “Let’s clear some rumors: Scientology, swingers…just historical rumors,” he reveals. There you have it! Will officially debunked the theories that him and Jada get freaky outside their marriage, or are a part of the Church of Scientology. He even pokes fun at the rumors, calling them “historical.” But how has the gossip stuck around for so long?

The King of Queens star Leah Remini, who left the Church of Scientology after three decades, made some pretty heavy claims in 2017. “I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it.” Jada denied she’s a Scientologist afterwards, tweeting that same year, “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.” She also wrote that she’s not a Muslim or Hindu, among other faiths, even though she has been to mosques and “read the Bhagavad Gita.” That could explain why the former school Jada and Will helped fund, the New Village Leadership Academy in Calabasas, hired many Scientologists for its staff! Their beef has since been squashed, and Leah will even appear in the Red Table Talk’s season premiere next Monday!

And in case you’ve missed it, Jada also shut down the buzz about her supposed open marriage! She called it the “craziest” rumor to Andy Cohen during a 2017 episode of his show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish. I wish,'” she told the host. But now we’ll be getting Will’s take on the rumors on Oct. 22!