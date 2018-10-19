Kim Kardashian Says She Feels ‘Shy’ & ‘Insecure’ When Having Sex With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian always seems to be comfortable when naked, but the reality TV star says it’s all a facade. In fact, she says that when home and getting ‘intimate’ with Kanye, she’s super ‘shy’.

Can you believe Kim Kardashian, 37, doesn’t enjoy getting naked? Well, when it’s in front of 50 strangers on the set of a photo shoot, she’s completely fine with it — but when at home with her 41-year-old husband, Kanye West, she often feels “shy” and “insecure,” she revealed in a new interview with American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis for the 20th anniversary of Richardson.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” Kim, who often poses naked for various magazines and photo shoots, explained. “My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

“I definitely have two different personalities like that,” she added. “But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.” Over the past few years, Kim became a mother of three children with Kanye — they both share North, Saint and Chicago. Kim was previously heckled for the weight she gained when pregnant with North and Saint (Chicago was brought into this world via a surrogate), so we’re happy to hear the kids have actually helped her feel more sexy, as opposed to less.

In the full interview, Kim also talks about her sex tape with Ray J and more! Want to see the pics? Check them out above!