‘Scandal’ Star Columbus Short Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Using Witchcraft To Control Kanye West

Columbus Short of Scandal fame shaded Kim Kardashian in a pretty strange way: by accusing her of using witchcraft against Kanye West as a way to “torment” him. Sharing a picture of Kanye staring off while Kim smiles, Columbus captured the photo, writing, “I post this picture for one reason and one reason only. To expose witchcraft. This is what it looks like. Its a unaddressed issue but real and present right now. Both men and women all over the WORLD are unknowingly being tormented by witchcraft. And this is what it looks like. You can call me crazy but I suggest you guys do your research.” Check out his full Instagram picture and diss below.

We reported earlier how Kim’s bestie Larsa Pippen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Kim is supporting Kanye amid all his the criticism over his latest rants. “She cares,” Larsa said at the Rock The Runway Event Benefiting CMN Hospitals. “She’s a great wife. She’s trying to support him and he means well. He’s coming from a good place. Everything that Kanye does, it’s coming from a good place. Sometimes he’s judged and it’s based on other things. If you spoke to him you’d really realize that he really is a genius. He’s way ahead of our time.”

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are pretty much at the end of their rope when it comes to their friendship with Ye. “They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything,” a source close to the couple told us. “They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective.”

