‘Andi Mack’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee: Andi Will Be ‘Figuring Out’ Her Status With Jonah In Season 3

Are you ready for some Andi and Jonah scoop? Peyton Elizabeth Lee talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Andi’s future with Jonah, meeting Bowie’s family, and more in season 3!

Andi Mack season 3 is in full swing, and HollywoodLife got the chance to sit down down EXCLUSIVELY with Peyton Elizabeth Lee to get the scoop on what’s ahead. Andi and Jonah have become a fan favorite couple among Andi Mack fans, so where does their relationship stand going forward in the third season? “I think right when season 3 picks up, Andi is understanding the person she is around Jonah and the person she is when he’s not around and the person that she wants to be,” Peyton told HollywoodLife. “You’re going to see a lot of her figuring out the dynamic of the relationship and how it’s going to all work out.”

She added: “They’re good friends. They work well as friends, and it’s hard to sort of mess with that balance. It’s definitely a relatable dynamic that they have, just sort of figuring out where you belong. Seeing Andi and Jonah navigate that relationship is really interesting.”

Peyton also teased that Andi, Buffy, and Cyrus will be “developing new relationships and they’re seeing where their core friendship belongs in all of that. When you’re young, you have your friends, but as you grow up, you try to live your life without losing those core friendships. I think in season 3 you’ll see a lot of developing relationships and new characters, but you’ll also see how that fits together with the core trio.”

As for Bex and Bowie’s relationship with Andi, Peyton admitted that’s going to be “difficult” for Andi at times. “I think Andi has this ideal version of what her family looks like,” Peyton said. “That’s changed so much from season 1 to season 2 and now to season 3. At the beginning, it was Andi, CeCe, and Pops. Season 2 it was Andi and Bex and Bowie. In season 3, I think you’re going to start to see that she knows what she wants, but doesn’t quiet know how to achieve that goal. I think that she sort of thinks she knows what she wants, but as life goes on, she realizes that sometimes things aren’t exactly what you want them to be but they can still be really great.”

Andi will also be meeting the other side of her family — Bowie’s family — in season 3. “I feel like there’s this sort of hazy area with her family,” Peyton told HollywoodLife. “She knows Bex and Bex’s family, but now there’s this sort of area in her heritage in who she is that she doesn’t know about, so as she starts to sort of figure out that side of her family, she realizes how much they really have made her who she is.” Andi Mack airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.