The Weeknd: The Real Reason He’s Not Reaching Out To Selena Gomez After Her Breakdown

Selena Gomez checked into rehab for mental health treatment, but her ex The Weeknd isn’t planning to reach out to her. Here’s why.

Selena Gomez checked into rehab after suffering an “emotional breakdown” in a hospital on Oct. 10, but there are a few people who won’t be checking up on her as she receives treatment. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is one of those people. “Abel has not reached out to Selena, or her family, and he has no intentions of doing so right now,” a source close to The Weeknd tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Do not take that as meaning he doesn’t care though, because he does – of course he does – he just doesn’t want to potentially stir the pot or unintentionally cause any more issues for Selena.”

“It’s not like Selena is dealing with this on her own — if she was, then it might be different — but, Abel knows she has a loving support network around her looking out for her best interests, so it would serve no purpose for him to wade in too,” the insider continues. “When Selena finishes treatment and she’s regained her emotional wellbeing, Abel may reach out to her then with a nice email. But for now he’s steering clear, which is probably the wisest thing he could possibly do because this is about Selena right now, not Abel.

Selena suffered a breakdown during a hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct 10. Following the “meltdown,” she checked into an East Coast mental health facility, where she’s reportedly participating in a wellness program and undergoing dialectical behavior therapy. A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife that she’s “recovering slowly.” It also looked like an ex had an influence in the breakdown, but it wasn’t The Weeknd. A source told Page Six that Justin Bieber‘s marriage to Hailey Baldwin was a factor in her breakdown, as were other complications from Lupus and her kidney transplant.