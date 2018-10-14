Selena Gomez ‘Recovering Slowly’ As Report Claims Justin Bieber Was Factor In Her Breakdown

Selena Gomez is ‘still recovering slowly’ after having an emotional breakdown in the hospital and checking into rehab – which was reportedly semi-influenced by Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez suffered an “emotional breakdown” on Oct. 10, and she’s currently working on getting her mental health back to a good place in rehab. “Selena is still recovering slowly from her latest health nightmare,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole episode really scared her and she has been crying a lot. It is hard for her when her body is not feeling well. It has been really scary for her.”

As previously reported, Selena broke down during a hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last week. While undergoing treatment for a low white blood count, Selena allegedly “freaked out,” and tried to rip the IV’s out of her arm. Following this incident, she sought treatment at a mental health facility on the East Coast, where she’s reportedly participating in a wellness program and undergoing dialectical behavior therapy.

“Selena is slowly getting stronger by the hour but is not out of the woods at all. Mentally and physically, she is dealing with a lot of health issues that make her recovery challenging,” our insider adds. “But she is getting the best care, has the best doctors in the world and is surrounded by family and friends that love her. She is getting a ton of support and hopes to be better soon.”

Page Six reported that the 13 Reasons Why producer’s “meltdown” was influenced by ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s marriage to Hailey Baldwin. “Justin Bieber’s engagement would undoubtably have an effect on her,” the source said, adding that her ongoing battle with Lupus and complications from her kidney transplant also complicated things. Selena received a kidney transplant in 2017, which was donated to her by friend Francia Raisa.