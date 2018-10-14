‘SNL’: Michael Che Drops 1 Of His 4 Contractual N-Words For Epic Trump Diss On Weekend Update

Michael Che just dropped the N-word in a diss aimed at Donald Trump! Watch the Weekend Update segment right here!

Weekend Update came out swinging at Donald Trump‘s Oval Office meeting with Kanye West, and it was Michael Che who stole the show. In a new Really?! segment, with Michael and Colin Jost joined by host Seth Meyers, Seth asked of the fateful Trump-Kanye summit, “Don’t you have better things to do, and I’m really not sure which one I’m talking to?” Colin later remarked, “Kanye prepared by learning every fact in the world backwards, and Trump prepared by clearing his desk of any valuables.” And then finally, Michael commented, “You know, I negotiated four N-words for this entire season in my new contract, that’s true. So, I want to know how much money does this n**** owe in taxes?” Watch the viral moment go down here!

Last week, Pete Davidson slammed Kanye West for not taking his meds. “Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo, this is the real me. I’m off the meds.’ Take them. There’s no shame in the medicine. I’m on them. It’s great,” he said. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka**.” He also talked about the alleged “bullying” that happened backstage, saying, “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I’d have suggested it might upset some people like your wife, or every black person ever.”

However, just the week prior, Pete was slammed for making a joke about Ariana Grande‘s birth control. “Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere,” he remarked. While some took offense to this, other fans were quick to defend him since it was only a joke.

