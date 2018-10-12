Tiny Marvels Over Throwback Pic With T.I. Before They Even Met: ‘Who Woulda Thought’ We’d Get Married?

It was meant to be! Tiny posted the cutest #TBT from 1999 that showed her sitting in the same room as husband T.I. — before they ever met! See the throwback and her sweet caption, here.

The year was 1999: she was part of the R&B supergroup Xscape, and he was a fairly unknown rapper two years away from his debut album. Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Tip Harris would get married 11 years later, but they hadn’t even met each other yet at this point! That’s why Tiny’s throwback photo on Instagram, which she posted on October 11, is so trippy! It shows her at a press event with the rest of the Xscape girls, and T.I. is sitting just a few seats away from his future wife! Tiny explained in the caption that they hadn’t even met each other yet, but she’s somehow still in the same room with the love of her life.

Love works in mysterious ways, doesn’t it? “This #tbt so crazy to me cause as you see me & @troubleman31 are in the same room same pic but didn’t know each other. Who woulda ever thought we would get married one day,” Tiny captioned her very 90s throwback, which you can see below. So wild! Tiny and T.I. would start dating just months later, and eventually get married in 2010. They’d also have four kids together!

Tiny’s fans thought that being in the room with her future husband was totally serendipitous, and couldn’t stop gushing about the amazing moment in the comments. “He was plottin u just didn’t know Queen @majorgirl 😂,” one fan joked. “Y’all was meant to b shawty!!!💪💪👑👑 as a couple y’all have shown a lot of us sum real sh*t cuz it’s the highs and the lows that make it real and make it meaningful!!!!,” wrote another commenter.

Of course, T.I. and Tiny have had their struggles in their marriage — mostly on Tip’s end — but they’ve overcome them and seem stronger than ever. Hopefully there’s nothing but bliss moving forward!