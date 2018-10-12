Bella Thorne: The Role Of Roni In ‘I Still See You’ Was A ‘Sign’ From My Late Father

Bella Thorne’s latest movie ‘I Still See You’ is out now. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about connecting with the character, choosing roles that speak to her, and more.

I Still See You is in select theaters and On Demand today. The movie stars Bella Thorne, 21, as Veronica (a.k.a. Roni), who receives a threatening message from beyond the grave 10 years after an apocalyptic event left the world haunted by ghosts. She descends into a shadow world that blurs the lines between the living and the dead as she races to stop a killer.

Bella revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she closely related to the character of Roni because they’ve dealt with similar losses in their lives. When asked what stood out about the role, Bella said: “She lost her father and I did too, and there are so many different things that come from that. Also, I thought at the time and still think that my father was going to be beside me, so it was really a f**king sign from him.” Bella’s father sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident when she was just 9 years old.

Bella is one of the most talented young stars in Hollywood. She’s had a number of unique roles over the years in movies like Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, and You Get Me. The actress explained her process of choosing the roles she’s going to tackle. “It’s kind of just what speaks to me,” she told HollywoodLife. “It’s not anything too specific. It’s not like if there is a character weakness or how the story develops. I have read a lot of scripts where I have loved where the world is set, but I wasn’t completely obsessed with the character. I still want to be attached to it because I know that the script can get there and still find that arc. It’s kind of about what the f**king vibe for me. It really just kind of depends, but mainly when I do sh*t it’s because I read it and end up not wanting or let anyone else do this project. I refuse. I would be so upset if someone else got this project. I have to do it. I have to be a part of it. I don’t know, it’s just a weird thing in my mind.”

The actress also opened up about her desire to continue exploring her other interests like music and fashion. “I want to do it all,” Bella said. “I want to be every different spot. Acting will always be my number one thing. It’s just something that I have always done, and it is comfortable for me. I know when I step on a set what is going to happen, but other things I am not so sure, so it is something new. So definitely acting will always be the comfortable thing for me, and it’s something I don’t have to question. I think I like the stability of it, but like I said, I really want to do everything. And I want to play off it.”